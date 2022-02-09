Nama nominees out tomorrow

Showbiz Reporter

Following a one-year hiatus, the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) are back with nominees for the 20th edition set to be unveiled tomorrow.

The nominees’ announcement will be conducted virtually at midday on the Nama and NACZ Facebook pages.

Event organisers, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe have expressed confidence that they will put up a good show on February 26 when they celebrate the country’s art.

The awards ceremony has been slated for February 26 at the awards traditional venue in the capital, HICC. They will be held under the theme “Zimbabwe and Beyond #AmaLevels”.

Last year, the awards were shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic and replaced by a legends appreciation ceremony where 40 arts legends were recognised for their contribution to the arts industry.

This year, things are set to get back to normal with the usual red carpet expected to be the main attraction.

Nama executive director Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi said preparations are at an advanced stage with nominees set to be revealed tomorrow. “Preparations for the 20th edition of Zimbabwe’s biggest celebration of the arts are in full swing and as always, there’re going to be many surprises from the red carpet, pre-show and awards show.

“We’re looking at announcing the nominees on February 10,” said Napster.

He said a total of 2 135 entries were received for the 20th Nama. These entries cover the visual arts, theatre, literary arts, film and television, dance, media, spoken word, and music categories.

“1 020 entries were submitted online while 808 entries were received from the various collecting points that were established for the submission of entries. Monitors selected by the NACZ submitted an additional 307 entries while 83 entries were from Zimbabwean artists based in the diaspora.”

Music dominated submissions across categories with 794 entries followed by Film and Television with 434, Visual Arts 283, Literature 254, Spoken Word 104 and Dance 99. Media and theatre categories received the least entries with 80 and 87 entries respectively.

The awards ceremony aims to recognise outstanding talent, innovation, and excellence in the different fields of Zimbabwean art and culture.