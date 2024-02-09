NAMA nominees unveiled for 22nd edition

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

MUSICIAN Saint Floew has three nods, at the National Art Merit Awards (NAMA), while Enzo Ishal, Jah Prayzah each got two and Vuyo Brown and Msizkay received one each.

This was the outcome of the nominees for the 22nd edition of the NAMA which were revealed on Friday live on their Facebook page, marking a significant milestone for Zimbabwe’s vibrant arts and entertainment industry.

The NAMA awards ceremony is scheduled for February 24 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) Hall 3. It will run under the theme “Kwan22” from the term Kwantuthu.

Saint Floew is nominated in three categories, Outstanding Song for the track One by One featuring Julian King, Outstanding Male and People’s Choice Award. Enzo Ishal is nominated in two; Outstanding Song for the track Bhebhi Rako Raroorwa and Outstanding Male. Msizkay will battle it out under Outstanding Male with Enzo Ishall and Saint Floew.

Jah Prayzah got two nods for the Outstanding Album for the album Chiremerera and the title track under the Outstanding Song category.

Gospel musician Vuyo Brown will battle it out with Janet Manyowa and Feli Nandi in the Outstanding Female Musician category.

Zimpapers also continues to shine, as Chronicle’s Mthabisi Tshuma will be pitted against Alpha Media’s Sindiso Dube and Sharon Zebra in the Outstanding Journalist – Print category.

Star FM’s KVG will be up against the duo of MisRed and Chamvary of ZiFM Stereo.

Addressing the press and arts enthusiasts, Hope Masike, Chairperson of the NAMA Adjudicators Committee, shed light on the rigorous adjudication process, stating:

“The adjudicated work for this edition covered the period from the 1st of December 2022 to the 21st of November 2023. This process was based on submitted entries as well as those identified by individuals and institutions, with monitors appointed to track excelling artists throughout the year,”

A staggering total of 1 280 entries were received for the 22nd edition of the NAMA, comprising 824 physical entries and 436 online submissions at the close of the nomination period.

“The highest number of entries was once again recorded in the music category, with 321 entries, followed by visual arts with 300 submissions. Film and Television received 247 entries, literary arts had 149, Dance 147, Theatre 71, and Spoken word 45.

“The entries received came from all the provinces of Zimbabwe, with the highest number of submissions coming from Bulawayo province,” said Masike.

Assuring transparency and thoroughness in the adjudication process, Masike assured, “We would like to ensure creatives that all submissions that came through were received and duly reviewed. A vigorous process of shortlisting entries for final consideration was conducted by the adjudicators.

“Observations made by the adjudicators showed that standards varied across the categories of submitted works, reflecting the rich tapestry of artistic expression in Zimbabwe,” she said.

The announcement of the NAMA nominees has ignited excitement and anticipation within the arts community, as the stage is set for a spectacular celebration of Zimbabwe’s exceptional talents at the upcoming awards ceremony which will be held on 24 February at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Below is the full list of the nominees.

22ND NATIONAL ARTS MERIT AWARDS (NAMA) NOMINEES

DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Ellain Ncube in the Chronicles

Deborah Kabongo in Fame in a Frame

Vannessa Nyoni in Street Battles

Outstanding Male Dancer

Tichaona Chikara in The Hero

Sean Mambwere in The Chronicles

Terence Kapesa in A man from Bulawayo

Outstanding Dance Group

Elysium Magna Dance Theatre- Ndabaningi Sithole

Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble- Dinhe

Salt and Light-The Chronicles

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

Deborah Kabongo-Fame in Frame

Terence Kapesa- A man from Bulawayo-Saint Floew

Sean Mambwere-Salt and Light/ See me

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2-Dimensional Work

My daughter by Crystal Vimbanashe Beseni

Shiriyabvutarekeni by Sea Mpetwa

Wire Car by Christwish Mulunga

Outstanding 3-Dimensional Work

Cultural Dancer by Chenjerai Chiripanyanga

Humility by Previledge Garade

Charging Gorilla by Ray Chataira

Outstanding Mixed Media Work

What’s Next by Fizani Nkomo

Scaffolding on Site by Ishmael Maririrofa

Dhunamutuna by Tawanda Takura.

Outstanding Exhibition

Katundu katurikwa (Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe – Harare: curated by Zvikomborero F. Mandangu)

Pamoyo Sihlengeni (Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe – Bulawayo: curated by Doris Kamupira)

Connections (group exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe Bulawayo: curated by Hajee Ismail Mposa, Sinqobile Shamie Dube and Doris Kamupira

SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Ngonidzashe Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu

Shanay Wood

Chioniso Tsikisayi

Outstanding Comedian (None)

Outstanding Social Media Skit

Admire Takudzwa Mushambi aka Mama Vee

Theophilus Chigumira aka Astra632 Mai Kirifodhi

Kudzayi Chengedza aka aka Mbuya VaPiyasoni

MEDIA AWARD

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Sharon Zebra-Alpha Media

Sindiso Dube -Alpha Media

Mthabisi Tshuma-Chronicle

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

MisRed – ZiFM Stereo

KVG- Star FM

Chamvary- ZiFM stereo

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Collete Musanyera – ZTV

Mr Dobbie- NRTV

Outstanding Online Media

Khumbulani Muleya – Heart and Soul

Plot Mhako -Earground

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka- Gem nation

THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Farirai Clarence Borerwe as Augustine in Beautiful Men

Douglas Bramsen as Jafar in Aladdin

Dean Jones as Lago in Aladdin

Outstanding Actress

Charmaine Mujeri as Faith Nehura in Zuva Crumbling

Musawenkosi Sibanda as ALL MOTHER: We are One WINNER in Simunye

Nosizo Gumede as Runyararo in I am/was Marah

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Simunye We are One directed by Mongi Wekhaya Mthombeni produced by Shearwater

I am/was Marah directed by Liyod Nyikadzino Zimbabwe Theatre Aca

Zuva Crumbling directed by Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi

Outstanding Director

Sandy Bradrick for Aladdin

Llyod Nyikadzino for I am/was Marah

Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi for Zuva Crumbling and Beautiful Men

LITERARY AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

The Train House on Lobengula Street by Fatima Kara A Somber graveyard Tale by Christopher Madala UQondisile MaKhumalo by Kephas Sibanda

Outstanding Children’s Book

Sloba and the Crocodile Tears by Martin Chayambuka

A day in the park by Audrey Chirenje

The Haunted Pumkin by Mai Sarungano Folktales

Outstanding Fiction book

Whatever happened to Rick Astley by Bryony Rheam

The Magic and Masala by Violette Kee-Tui

UKhethiwe by Zibusiso Mabonisa

Outstanding Poetry Book

Looking for mother by Nkosiyazi Kan Kanjiri

Shamhu yezera renyu by Memory Chirere

Tesserae: A mosaic of poems by Zimbabwean Women compiled an edited by Samantha Rumbidzai Vazhure and Marian Christie

FILM & TELEVISION AWARD

Outstanding Actor

Everson K Chieza as Jabulani in the November Promise

Alex Ayanda Marova as Sgora in High School Diary

Felix Machingambi as Comrade in Comrade

Outstanding Actress

Auxillia Mucharevei as Nomsa in Destiny

Munashe Goromonzi as Tsitsi in The November Promise

Bonakele Agnes Ncube as Dudu in High School Diary

Outstanding Music Video

Famba Anita Jakson Directed by Taurai Zidya

Harare to Mutare – Shingai ft Bryan K – Directed by Jonathan Samukange

Damage Tahle wedzinza – Directed by Jonathan Samukange

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

The November Promise -Derby Bheta

High School Diary- John Mabuyane

DNA Show Episode Isaiah- Tinashe Mugabe

Butsu na Shatireki -Johanes Machingauta

Outstanding Screen Production (short length film)

Maoko akandirera by Tinashe Dhorobeni

Daughter of the soil by Derrick Manieca

A few dollars more by Jabu Mudzvova

Outstanding Screen Production (full length film)

White yet Black by Steve Chikosi

Comrade by Stephen Mutsago & Abel Silungwe

MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Newcomer

Mbida-D

Kinah the Music (Shekinah Nathan Ndlovu)

Bagga Maga

Outstanding Female Musician

Vuyo Brown

Feli Nandi

Janet Manyowa

Outstanding Male Musician

Saint Floew

Msiz Kay

Enzo Ishall

Outstanding Song

One by One by Saint Floew and Julian King

Bhebhi Rako Raroorwa by Enzo Ishall

Chiremerera by Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Album

Joyful Praise Choir -Season 4 Jesus

Jah Prayzah- Chiremerera

Freeman-Trophy

SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter of the Year

Prunella Investments

Xmo Squad

Stratosphere Events

Chipaz Promotions

Artist in the Diaspora

Learnmore Jonasi Mwanyenyeka aka Long John (Stand Up Comedy) based in the USA

Wiina Musamati (Theatre) based in the UK

Virginia Chihota (Visual Artist) based in New York, America

Ernest Ndlovu (Film and Television Actor) South Africa

Masimba Hwati (Visual Artist) based in Vienna, Austria

People’s Choice Award

Holy Ten (Mukudzei Chitsama)

Voltz JT (Nkosinathi Sibiya)

Saintfloew (Tawanda Mambo)

Mai Khirifordhi (Theophilus Chigumira)

Winky D (Wallace Chirimuko).