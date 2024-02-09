NAMA nominees unveiled for 22nd edition
MUSICIAN Saint Floew has three nods, at the National Art Merit Awards (NAMA), while Enzo Ishal, Jah Prayzah each got two and Vuyo Brown and Msizkay received one each.
This was the outcome of the nominees for the 22nd edition of the NAMA which were revealed on Friday live on their Facebook page, marking a significant milestone for Zimbabwe’s vibrant arts and entertainment industry.
The NAMA awards ceremony is scheduled for February 24 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) Hall 3. It will run under the theme “Kwan22” from the term Kwantuthu.
Saint Floew is nominated in three categories, Outstanding Song for the track One by One featuring Julian King, Outstanding Male and People’s Choice Award. Enzo Ishal is nominated in two; Outstanding Song for the track Bhebhi Rako Raroorwa and Outstanding Male. Msizkay will battle it out under Outstanding Male with Enzo Ishall and Saint Floew.
Jah Prayzah got two nods for the Outstanding Album for the album Chiremerera and the title track under the Outstanding Song category.
Gospel musician Vuyo Brown will battle it out with Janet Manyowa and Feli Nandi in the Outstanding Female Musician category.
Zimpapers also continues to shine, as Chronicle’s Mthabisi Tshuma will be pitted against Alpha Media’s Sindiso Dube and Sharon Zebra in the Outstanding Journalist – Print category.
Star FM’s KVG will be up against the duo of MisRed and Chamvary of ZiFM Stereo.
Addressing the press and arts enthusiasts, Hope Masike, Chairperson of the NAMA Adjudicators Committee, shed light on the rigorous adjudication process, stating:
“The adjudicated work for this edition covered the period from the 1st of December 2022 to the 21st of November 2023. This process was based on submitted entries as well as those identified by individuals and institutions, with monitors appointed to track excelling artists throughout the year,”
A staggering total of 1 280 entries were received for the 22nd edition of the NAMA, comprising 824 physical entries and 436 online submissions at the close of the nomination period.
“The highest number of entries was once again recorded in the music category, with 321 entries, followed by visual arts with 300 submissions. Film and Television received 247 entries, literary arts had 149, Dance 147, Theatre 71, and Spoken word 45.
“The entries received came from all the provinces of Zimbabwe, with the highest number of submissions coming from Bulawayo province,” said Masike.
Assuring transparency and thoroughness in the adjudication process, Masike assured, “We would like to ensure creatives that all submissions that came through were received and duly reviewed. A vigorous process of shortlisting entries for final consideration was conducted by the adjudicators.
“Observations made by the adjudicators showed that standards varied across the categories of submitted works, reflecting the rich tapestry of artistic expression in Zimbabwe,” she said.
The announcement of the NAMA nominees has ignited excitement and anticipation within the arts community, as the stage is set for a spectacular celebration of Zimbabwe’s exceptional talents at the upcoming awards ceremony which will be held on 24 February at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.
Below is the full list of the nominees.
22ND NATIONAL ARTS MERIT AWARDS (NAMA) NOMINEES
- DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Ellain Ncube in the Chronicles
Deborah Kabongo in Fame in a Frame
Vannessa Nyoni in Street Battles
Outstanding Male Dancer
Tichaona Chikara in The Hero
Sean Mambwere in The Chronicles
Terence Kapesa in A man from Bulawayo
Outstanding Dance Group
Elysium Magna Dance Theatre- Ndabaningi Sithole
Guruve Marimba Arts Ensemble- Dinhe
Salt and Light-The Chronicles
Outstanding Dance Choreographer
Deborah Kabongo-Fame in Frame
Terence Kapesa- A man from Bulawayo-Saint Floew
Sean Mambwere-Salt and Light/ See me
- VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2-Dimensional Work
My daughter by Crystal Vimbanashe Beseni
Shiriyabvutarekeni by Sea Mpetwa
Wire Car by Christwish Mulunga
Outstanding 3-Dimensional Work
Cultural Dancer by Chenjerai Chiripanyanga
Humility by Previledge Garade
Charging Gorilla by Ray Chataira
Outstanding Mixed Media Work
What’s Next by Fizani Nkomo
Scaffolding on Site by Ishmael Maririrofa
Dhunamutuna by Tawanda Takura.
Outstanding Exhibition
Katundu katurikwa (Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe – Harare: curated by Zvikomborero F. Mandangu)
Pamoyo Sihlengeni (Solo Exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe – Bulawayo: curated by Doris Kamupira)
Connections (group exhibition at National Gallery of Zimbabwe Bulawayo: curated by Hajee Ismail Mposa, Sinqobile Shamie Dube and Doris Kamupira
- SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Ngonidzashe Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu
Shanay Wood
Chioniso Tsikisayi
Outstanding Comedian (None)
Outstanding Social Media Skit
Admire Takudzwa Mushambi aka Mama Vee
Theophilus Chigumira aka Astra632 Mai Kirifodhi
Kudzayi Chengedza aka aka Mbuya VaPiyasoni
- MEDIA AWARD
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Sharon Zebra-Alpha Media
Sindiso Dube -Alpha Media
Mthabisi Tshuma-Chronicle
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
MisRed – ZiFM Stereo
KVG- Star FM
Chamvary- ZiFM stereo
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Collete Musanyera – ZTV
Mr Dobbie- NRTV
Outstanding Online Media
Khumbulani Muleya – Heart and Soul
Plot Mhako -Earground
Jonathan Mbiriyamveka- Gem nation
- THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Farirai Clarence Borerwe as Augustine in Beautiful Men
Douglas Bramsen as Jafar in Aladdin
Dean Jones as Lago in Aladdin
Outstanding Actress
Charmaine Mujeri as Faith Nehura in Zuva Crumbling
Musawenkosi Sibanda as ALL MOTHER: We are One WINNER in Simunye
Nosizo Gumede as Runyararo in I am/was Marah
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Simunye We are One directed by Mongi Wekhaya Mthombeni produced by Shearwater
I am/was Marah directed by Liyod Nyikadzino Zimbabwe Theatre Aca
Zuva Crumbling directed by Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi
Outstanding Director
Sandy Bradrick for Aladdin
Llyod Nyikadzino for I am/was Marah
Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi for Zuva Crumbling and Beautiful Men
- LITERARY AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Work
The Train House on Lobengula Street by Fatima Kara A Somber graveyard Tale by Christopher Madala UQondisile MaKhumalo by Kephas Sibanda
Outstanding Children’s Book
Sloba and the Crocodile Tears by Martin Chayambuka
A day in the park by Audrey Chirenje
The Haunted Pumkin by Mai Sarungano Folktales
Outstanding Fiction book
Whatever happened to Rick Astley by Bryony Rheam
The Magic and Masala by Violette Kee-Tui
UKhethiwe by Zibusiso Mabonisa
Outstanding Poetry Book
Looking for mother by Nkosiyazi Kan Kanjiri
Shamhu yezera renyu by Memory Chirere
Tesserae: A mosaic of poems by Zimbabwean Women compiled an edited by Samantha Rumbidzai Vazhure and Marian Christie
- FILM & TELEVISION AWARD
Outstanding Actor
Everson K Chieza as Jabulani in the November Promise
Alex Ayanda Marova as Sgora in High School Diary
Felix Machingambi as Comrade in Comrade
Outstanding Actress
Auxillia Mucharevei as Nomsa in Destiny
Munashe Goromonzi as Tsitsi in The November Promise
Bonakele Agnes Ncube as Dudu in High School Diary
Outstanding Music Video
Famba Anita Jakson Directed by Taurai Zidya
Harare to Mutare – Shingai ft Bryan K – Directed by Jonathan Samukange
Damage Tahle wedzinza – Directed by Jonathan Samukange
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
The November Promise -Derby Bheta
High School Diary- John Mabuyane
DNA Show Episode Isaiah- Tinashe Mugabe
Butsu na Shatireki -Johanes Machingauta
Outstanding Screen Production (short length film)
Maoko akandirera by Tinashe Dhorobeni
Daughter of the soil by Derrick Manieca
A few dollars more by Jabu Mudzvova
Outstanding Screen Production (full length film)
White yet Black by Steve Chikosi
Comrade by Stephen Mutsago & Abel Silungwe
- MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding Newcomer
Mbida-D
Kinah the Music (Shekinah Nathan Ndlovu)
Bagga Maga
Outstanding Female Musician
Vuyo Brown
Feli Nandi
Janet Manyowa
Outstanding Male Musician
Saint Floew
Msiz Kay
Enzo Ishall
Outstanding Song
One by One by Saint Floew and Julian King
Bhebhi Rako Raroorwa by Enzo Ishall
Chiremerera by Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Album
Joyful Praise Choir -Season 4 Jesus
Jah Prayzah- Chiremerera
Freeman-Trophy
- SPECIAL AWARDS
Promoter of the Year
Prunella Investments
Xmo Squad
Stratosphere Events
Chipaz Promotions
Artist in the Diaspora
Learnmore Jonasi Mwanyenyeka aka Long John (Stand Up Comedy) based in the USA
Wiina Musamati (Theatre) based in the UK
Virginia Chihota (Visual Artist) based in New York, America
Ernest Ndlovu (Film and Television Actor) South Africa
Masimba Hwati (Visual Artist) based in Vienna, Austria
People’s Choice Award
Holy Ten (Mukudzei Chitsama)
Voltz JT (Nkosinathi Sibiya)
Saintfloew (Tawanda Mambo)
Mai Khirifordhi (Theophilus Chigumira)
Winky D (Wallace Chirimuko).
