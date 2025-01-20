Nama opens nominations for People’s Choice Award

Mthabisi Tshuma [email protected]

The National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), one of Zimbabwe’s premier arts events, has officially opened nominations for the coveted NAMA23 People’s Choice Award.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) previously announced updates to the Nama for its 23rd edition, aimed at improving the efficiency, transparency, and fairness of the awards.

Nama director Tinashe Kitchen encouraged the public to participate in the nomination process to ensure their favourite artists make it to the Top 5.

“This serves to notify members of the press, the general public, and relevant stakeholders that nominations for the 23rd edition of the National Arts Merit Awards are officially open for the NAMA23 People’s Choice Award,” said Kitchen.

He added, “The People’s Choice Award is one of Nama’s most special accolades as it allows the people of Zimbabwe to choose the artiste they believe deserves the recognition. Zimbabwean artistes from all genres, including song, dance, theatre, literature, spoken word, comedy, visual arts, television, and radio, are eligible for nomination.”

Nominations close on February 5, with the Top 5 nominees to be announced thereafter. To vote, the public is encouraged to visit: https://gatewaystream.com/nama or any of Nama’s social media platforms (@namaszim) for further details.

