NAMA organisers happy with event despite criticism

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

DESPITE facing accusations of rigging, disorder and pressure, the organisers of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) have declared their satisfaction with the event that took place on Saturday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo.

The event, which was the 22nd edition of NAMA, celebrated the amazing talent of Zimbabwean artists in various categories. The organisers, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), released a post-event press statement on Monday, highlighting their feelings and achievements.

“The event was an once-in-a-lifetime event that showcased the amazing talent that Zimbabwe has to offer. Bulawayo was abuzz with excitement as the capacity crowd witnessed amazing performances from Tamy Moyo, Albert Nyathi, Baba Harare, Bhekiwe, Msiz’Kay, MJ Sings, Master H, Calvin Mangena, Everton Mlalazi, Noluntu J, Ngoma iNgoma and many, many others,” the statement read.

The organisers also praised the local service providers and companies that helped them make the event a success. They said they were thrilled to learn that NAMA boosted the local economy as people from all over the country flocked to the City of Kings to attend the event.

“JCMC is proud and honoured to have hosted its fifth edition of the NAMA under the leadership of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth of the arts sector in Zimbabwe, and the promotion of our artists from all corners of the country,” the statement continued.

However, not everyone was happy with the event, as some people criticised it as disorderly and unfair.

Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu