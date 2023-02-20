Nama People’s Choice Award nomination closes today

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE People’s Choice Award nominations for the 21st edition of National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) are officially open.

The People’s Choice Award is a special gong given to an artist or arts institution selected by the public.

The public has the chance to pick their choice from any artistic genre like music, film and television, literary arts, dance, visual arts, theatre or spoken word.

Said Tinashe Kitchen, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation spokesperson:

“The People’s Choice Award is the most exciting award presented at the Namas. It gives the people of Zimbabwe an opportunity to be heard by nominating their favourite artiste from any genre. Singers, dancers, authors, sculptors, and actors are all eligible for consideration.

“The general public is invited to nominate their favourite artist via our Facebook page (National Art Merit Awards), nominations close on the 20th of February, when the top five nominees will be announced. From there, the people will once again vote for their favourite who will be announced on the 25th of February at the Nama ceremony,” said Kitchen. [email protected]_mthire