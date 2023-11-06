NAMA to hold dancers audition

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Dancers between the ages of 18 to 35 are being invited to participate in auditions for the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

The auditions are set to take place on Saturday at the Geddes Building (located at the corner of 6 Avenue and George Silundika) in Bulawayo from 10am.

Requirements include great focus, memory, and general fitness.

“Candidates must possess good social and motivation skills. The auditions will focus on dancers who have a high level of expertise in traditional African dance, commercial, house, pantsula, contemporary, street dance, rhumba, amapiano, and Afro dances,” read a poster by the Namas.

– @TashaMutsiba