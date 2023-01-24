Mthabisi Tshuma Showbiz Reporter

The upcoming National Arts Merit Awards slated for February 28 in Harare are set to be a double celebration of 21 years of existence and ExQ’s 21 years in the music industry.

Enock “Mr Putiti” Munhenga, popularly known as ExQ, an urban grooves musician who was a hit in the early 2000s is part of the star-studded lineup set to showcase their flair in art on the night of the awards ceremony. Attendees at the awards ceremony will certainly be in for a rare treat as Mr Putiti is set to belt out hits that include Musalala, Musikanzwa, Tezvara Varamba, Nhema, Mazirudo and Tsvigiri.

More performances on the night will come from Gemma Griffiths, Herman, Poptain, Feli Nandi, Obert Dube, Mathias Mhere, Saintfloew, Holy 10, Freeman, Ammara Brown, DJ Tamuka, ExQ, Ishan, Dhayaan Kumar, Andrea the Vocalist, Annatoria, Juntal, Hope Masike, Mwenje Mathole, Mai Titi, Leo Magozz, Tocky Vybz, Adrian Marr and Mimmie Tarukwana. More artistes are yet to be added.

The ceremony, being organised by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and event managers Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), will be returning to its traditional venue, the Harare International Conference Centre.

This year’s awards are running under the theme “Unlocking Dreams” which speaks to the coming of age of the Namas.

Said JCMC spokesperson Tinashe Kitchen: “As Nama celebrates 21 years, we will also be honouring ExQ who is celebrating 21 years in music. He will be joined on stage by a number of surprise artistes who will be performing a medley of his all-time greatest hits.

“Rehearsals for all performances started in November last year so we’re excited about this year’s performances. Our goal is to continue to raise the bar higher. We want to showcase how great our art is to the world.” – @mthabisi_mthire