Namibia cite matchday financial incapacitation for Afcon qualifier against Zimbabwe

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

NAMIBIA have cited incapacitation to meet match day financial requirements outside stadium hire for their Afcon qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday, Zifa has revealed.

National football association spokesperson, Mike Madoda confirmed to Zimpapers Sports Hub that their counterparts had said they are unable to meet costs.

“Namibia have said they can’t afford the costs for stadium security among other match day costs,” said Madoda.

However, the Tuesday evening encounter, in which Zimbabwe will be the home team, shall be played with fans in attendance.

The incapacitation claim has been seen as a way to cut out the massive fan support that the Warriors will certainly get from Zimbabweans based in South Africa.