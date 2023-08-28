Namibia congratulates ED

Nqobile Tshili,[email protected]

NAMIBIAN President Dr Hage Geingob has congratulated President elect Mnangagwa and Zanu PF for winning this year’s harmonised elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Saturday declared President Mnangagwa, the winner following harmonised elections held last Wednesday.

President Mnangagwa garnered 52,6 percent of the votes after obtaining 2 350 711 votes against 1 967 343 votes obtained by Citizen Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa, constituting 44 percent of the vote.

Other presidential candidates shared the remainder of the vote.

The ruling party also the majority in Parliament with 136 seats against CCC’s 73.

Namibian President Dr Geingob in a statement on X (Twitter) extended heartfelt congratulatory messages to President Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF.

On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend warmest congratulations to @edmnangagwa

on his re-election as President of Zimbabwe. I also extend felicitations to @ZANUPF_Official our sister party, on the victory in the peaceful elections of 23-08-23,” twitted President Dr Geingob. [email protected]