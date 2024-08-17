Namibia pledges to work towards achieving SADC’s goals

Online reporter

NAMIBIAN President Dr Nangolo Mumba has called for collective effort in bringing peace to the SADC region.

He also sent condolences to countries that lost people while fighting for peace.

Dr Mumba made the call while giving his maiden speech at the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare this afternoon.

He said disturbances in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the re-emergence of attacks by rebel group M23 in DRC, remained a challenge that needed to be addressed.

Dr Mumba reiterated his country’s commitment to working towards achieving SADC’s goals.

He promised to represent the region well at the forthcoming Summit of the Future slated for September this year.

Namibia will be the co-facilitator of the summit.