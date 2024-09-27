Namibian Minister Utoni Nujoma meets President Mnangagwa in Harare

Online Writer

HARARE, Zimbabwe – This morning, Namibia’s Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Mr Utoni Daniel Nujoma, paid a courtesy visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.



The meeting underscored the strengthening ties between Namibia and Zimbabwe, as both nations navigate regional challenges and opportunities.



Mr Nujoma, a prominent member of the ruling SWAPO party and son of Namibia’s founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma, has been a key figure in promoting labour relations and employment initiatives in Namibia. His visit comes at a time when both countries are exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation, particularly in labour and economic development.



The discussions at State House are expected to pave the way for collaborative efforts in addressing unemployment and fostering industrial relations in the region.