Namibian nurse donates to Mpilo Hospital

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

Amid the hustle and bustle of the modern world, it is easy to forget the importance of giving back to those in need. Not for Namibia-based nurse Rutendo Zvidza.

Zvidza donated 35 body towels and over 300 Easter eggs to the paediatric ward at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo yesterday.

She also gave US$300 to provide special treats for the children who will be spending their Easter in the hospital.

As the largest referral hospital in southern Zimbabwe, Mpilo receives paediatric patients from various provinces across the country.

Zvidza’s thoughtful donation will go a long way in easing the burden on the staff and helping those in need.

In an interview, Zvidza, the director of PMT Healthcare Institute, expressed desire to spread joy and cheer to those who may be feeling down during the holiday season.

“Since Easter should be spent at home, most children end up being depressed as the hospital is a depressing place,” she said.

“The little something we have donated at the hospital today will be used to prepare a special meal for the children on Easter days.”

The body towels that Zvidza donated will also be put to good use, helping less privileged mothers at the labour ward who come on referral and may not have towels for their newborns.

Penny Ncube, the matron of the paediatric ward, expressed gratitude for Zvidza’s donation, saying:

“The towels will help us, especially with referral expecting mothers, as some come without towels for their children and won’t be having any relatives anywhere near Bulawayo. We are really grateful, and we hope they will not tire doing these kinds of acts.”

In a world that often seems dark and bleak, it is heart-warming to see individuals like Zvidza spreading light and love.

As the great writer Maya Angelou once said: “I have found that among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver.”