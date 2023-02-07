Namibian Parliament Portfolio Committee delegation in Zimbabwe

THE visiting Namibian Parliamentary

Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Services delegation on Tuesday expressed keenness to learn from their local counterparts in the area of foreign policy.

Leader of the delegation Lucia Witbooi said they were in Harare to enrich their knowledge as well as exchange notes with their Zimbabwean counterparts.

She said this when she met Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister David Musabayana, who hosted them on behalf of Minister, Dr Frederick Shava.

In a speech, which Musabayana read on his behalf, Dr Shava said Zimbabwe also stood to benefit from the interactions.

“While the delegation has come to learn, we also get insights from Namibia’s experience in implementing its foreign policy goals in changing the international relations system,” he said.

“This is a healthy practice, for friends to learn from one another especially in areas where others have made strides.

“I am fully aware that our foreign policy trajectories are similar owing to the historical factors and shared paths towards development, as alluded to already.

“I also hope that through the discussions, Zimbabwe will also learn about Namibia’s foreign policy trajectory,” he said.

Dr Shava bemoaned the absence of a workplace Code of Conduct for dispute resolution between Locally Recruited Staff, Embassies and International

Organisations.

“In view of some of the challenges, the Legal and Consular Services Directorate is considering establishing an Inter-Ministerial Task Force for the purposes of drafting an SI (Statutory Instrument) setting out

modalities for resolving labour disputes for Locally Recruited Staff at Embassies and International Organizations accredited to Zimbabwe.

“The envisaged Statutory Instrument should set up structures, which are composed of employer and employee representatives, aimed at presiding

and deciding over labour disputes and unfair labour practices at workplaces,” he said. -New Ziana