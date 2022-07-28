Naph ball games finals to be played today

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

The National Association of Primary Heads (Naph) games kicked off yesterday at the United College of Education (UCE) with all the provinces taking part in sporting activities.

The games come to an end today.

Mashonaland West province have booked their ticket to the semifinals of the boys U14 soccer despite having one more game to go. Grouped in Pool 1, with Mashonaland Central, Matabeleland North and Midlands, they managed to win two of their games to secure qualification.

Speaking to Chronicle Sports, Midlands province head coach, Moses Hwata is confident that his team will make it through to the semis.

“Despite their bodies, my boys fear no one and they are really capable of making it all the way to the next round,” said Hwata.

Another team that managed to qualify for the semis with a game to spare is Mashonaland East which ended the day on seven points after securing two wins and a draw. Their group, which is Pool 2, has Bulawayo, Masvingo, Harare, and Matabeleland South.

On the netball pitch, Manicaland province also managed to book their place in the semifinals after topping their group with 80 points in total, followed by Mashonaland West on 60. Their pool comprised Mashonaland East, Harare and Matabeleland South.

In Pool A, there are Bulawayo, Midlands, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland North Mashonaland Central provinces. Mashonaland Central finished on top of the pool with 65 points, followed by Matabeleland North on 41 points, to book their places in the semifinals.

Another sporting discipline that was played is volleyball with the teams also grouped into two different pools. Pool A has Matabeleland North, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo. Manicaland managed to win all the three games they played against Matabeleland South, Bulawayo and Matabeleland North.

Pool B comprised of Harare, Mashonaland Central, Masvingo, Midlands, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central. Mashonaland West province also won the two games that they played beating Harare and Masvingo. Harare played three games winning two.