Naph Matabeleland North athletics competition kicks off

Athletes compete at the Nash Mat North inter district track and field competitions in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

ATHLETES from the seven districts in Matabeleland North are gathered at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls for the National Association for the Secondary Heads Association (Nash) track and field events.

The inter-district competitions started this morning with long distance. Some of the field events

will spillover to tomorrow for relay and other field activities.

Officials said all districts sent teams and expectations were high that the province will be able to come up with a team to represent it at the national finals to be held in Marondera at Peterhouse College on March 22 and 23.

The competitions are a culmination of zonal finals held recently.

The track and field events are made up of 16 year olds and Under, Under 17s and Under 20s as well as the Paralympics category for those living with disability.

“These are inter-district competitions for all districts in Matabeleland North and we have done quite a number of field events and tomorrow we will look largely at relays,” said Gamuledu Ncube, the provincial vice chair in charge of sports, and head of Gloag High School in Bubi District.