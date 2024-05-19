Napoleon Nyanhi appointed National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

NAPOLEON Nyanhi has been appointed as the director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) its board has announced.

In a statement, the NACZ board chairperson Dr Nozipho Maraire, said Nyanhi takes over from Mr Nicholas Moyo, who was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture in October 2023.

Below is the full statement:

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Napoleon Nyanhi as its new Director. He takes over from Mr. Nicholas Moyo, who was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture in October 2023.

“As an institution dedicated to promoting and nurturing artistic excellence across the nation, the NACZ is confident that Mr. Nyanhi’s leadership will allow NACZ to realise its restructuring vision, strategic goals and stakeholder needs.

Napoleon Nyanhi is no stranger to the world of arts and culture. He was the Managing Director of Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) where he also served as the Executive Director of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) since 2019, as well as producers of one of the biggest talent search shows, Dreamstar Zimbabwe among other things.

Over the years, Nyanhi has held various influential roles within the media and arts community, including being Production Manager at C Media Africa, Founding Station Manager of Capitalk FM, and Programming Manager – Star FM. Napoleon has degrees and certifications from Africa University, Clark Atlanta University, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Westminster and most recently a Master’s Degree in Strategic Management and Corporate Governance from Midlands State University.

Throughout his career, Nyanhi has demonstrated a deep understanding of the transformative power of the arts to inspire, educate, and unite communities. His commitment to fostering creativity, diversity, and viability within the cultural landscape of our nation.

In his new role as Director, Nyanhi will be responsible for executing the strategic direction of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, fostering partnerships with key stakeholders, and championing the importance of the arts in society. His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing the Council’s mission to support and promote the development of the arts for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

Nyanhi’s appointment comes at a critical time for the arts community, as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving world. His passion for innovation and his unwavering dedication to the arts make him the ideal leader to guide the National Arts Council into the future.

The National Arts Council extends its warmest congratulations to Napoleon Nyanhi on his appointment as Director. We look forward to working together to build a brighter, more vibrant future for the creative and cultural industry in Zimbabwe.