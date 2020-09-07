Nash dig in on development fee

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

SECONDARY schools in Zimbabwe have taken a position to demand development fees from football clubs that engage the services of their pupils.

The schools believe they play an important part in the development of the players, including incurring a lot of financial expenses during the time the players would be learners at their schools.

They said the recent attempt by Somvubu High School to get compensation fee for Prince Dube, who joined Anzam in Tanzania from Highlanders, should be an eye opener for schools.

Somvubu wrote a formal letter to Zifa demaning development compensation for Dube.

Speaking in a virtual National Association of Secondary Schools (Nash) national executive committee and provincial chairpersons meeting, Nash president Arthur Maphosa called on school heads to acquaint themselves with football statutes.

“The president, responding to the issue of schools getting a development fee from professional football clubs after signing young footballers after school, which was raised with reference to the recent international signing of Prince Dube from Highlanders to a football club in Tanzania, emphasised the need for Nash to deliberately learn football statutes so that going forward schools should rightfully get what is due to them in terms of development fees,” reads the Nash minutes.

The Nash president, according to the minutes, also reported to the meeting that Zifa had availed US$5 000 to Nash as a Covid-19 relief package.