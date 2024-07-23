Nash Furniture’s evicted

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A leading furniture company Nash Furnitures, which is a subsidiary to Nash Holdings, owned by Harare based business mogul Mr Tinashe Mutarisi has been evicted from its rented premises located at corner 10th Avenue and George Silundika in Bulawayo.

The eviction comes barely a week after the Messenger of Court swooped in on the company and attached high-end sofas and other furniture items, as part of debt collection measures.

According to reports the company has been evicted over nonpayment of rent.

Mutarisi is the founder and chairman of Nash Paints, one of the top paint manufacturing and distribution companies in Zimbabwe which is a subsidiary of NASH Holdings.

More to follow…