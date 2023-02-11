NASH in US$15 000 fundraising drive

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

NATIONAL Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Bulawayo province on Friday launched a campaign that seeks to raise at least US$15 000, to guarantee a successful hosting of the 2023 Nash Conference in Victoria Falls.

Bulawayo province are the conference hosts whose dates have been tentatively set for June 20-23. The Nash Conference, just like the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) Conference is an annual gathering of school heads outside their learning institutions’ environments.

It provides them with an opportunity to interact and share ideas as well as discuss the latest issues affecting education in the country, equip each other and share the best and even worst experiences in the running of their respective schools.

Yesterday’s campaign, which also provided the school heads a chance to meet various existing and new stakeholders, was held at Townsend High School with 55 heads or their representatives, making up Bulawayo schools in attendance.

Also in attendance were members of the business community who included mainly suppliers of various school needs. Some of the suppliers that graced the event include Filmore Science, Dingani Bookshop and Stationery as well as Medsup.

Addressing the business delegates, Nash Bulawayo province chairperson and Mzilikazi High School headmaster, Mr Bheki Dube said the mandate of their organization was to liaise with the parent ministry in the furtherance of any matter that is relevant in the promotion and welfare of all matters pertaining to the secondary education in the country, over and above coordinating all secondary schools sports in their entirety, including the annual Indaba

“It is in this light ladies and gentlemen that we invited you to this event, it is with your help as our stakeholders that we host a successful, resounding, and most memorable conference.

The success of Nash conferences is measured by what is called the Nash night, a Thursday evening of the conference week where the province has the responsibility of entertaining each delegate from the 10 provinces,” said Mr Dube.

He appealed to the corporate world for donations in cash or kind, to make the conference an unforgettable experience for each delegate in attendance.

“Our estimated budget is US$15 000 and if, through you, we can raise this or more, we will be certain of hosting a successful event,” said Mr Dube. Filmore Science director, Mr Emmanuel Tozana said they have been part of the Nash family since 2015 and that the marriage bond was unbreakable.

“I am here to show my support to Nash, as a corporate body we are excited and impressed with the way they organise and run their events.

We are here to give them our assurance that we will be with them always,” said Mr Tozana, whose company specialises in providing scientific, logistical and resource support to learning institutions across the country.

Medsup marketing manager Mr Washington Dube, who are into chemicals and lab equipment supplies, said they have also been with Nash for some time, describing themselves as Nash’s flagship sponsors. “As the chairperson told delegates that the definition of the conference week was the Nash night held on Thursday, this is where Medsup comes in, this day is our day too, as friends of Nash,” said Mr Dube. @skhumoyo2000.