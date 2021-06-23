Nash TV dedicates show to promote Bulawayo music talent

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Music production company, Nash TV is on a quest to unpack Bulawayo’s diverse talent through an upcoming show that will profile the city’s finest musicians.

The much-needed show that is set to be aired soon on the virtual TV platform is set to promote musicians from the city who are undeniably talented and could do with more mileage.

Like all artistes, those from the city have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic which has left most of them between a rock and a hard place.

To keep them going and encourage them not to give up on their careers, the Nash TV production crew which was in the city over the weekend, came to the rescue of some of the artistes by giving them a platform to showcase their talent.

From the onset of the lockdown last year, fast-rising Nash TV that streams its content online has been instrumental in the promotion of many artistes, both established and up-and-coming. Among these is Bulawayo dancehall chanter Ma9nine and Harare’s Van Choga. Social media comedian, Mai Titi’s singing talent was also exposed through this show.

Through the TV platform’s Colour Vibes Mix, a musical show that is unearthing artistes, more new artistes continue to emerge.

Other than promoting musicians, Nash TV has also been instrumental in identifying TV presenters such as Spanchi Omnyama (real name Nonhlanhla Blessings) and Noma Is’nqand’amathe, isqaml’amayezi, is’qabhobho esakoNcube (real name Nomagugu Ncube).

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Ma9nine and Spanchi Omnyama at the city’s Nash Paints shop and they expressed confidence in the growth of Nash TV. Both hailed the team behind the successful show and pledged to continue playing their part in uplifting artistes from their city.

Spanchi Omnyama, said audiences should expect fireworks from the Bulawayo artistes.

“All I can say is expect to see things that you never really thought existed in our country and Bulawayo. We didn’t even know such things existed so it’s going to be an exciting show,” said Spanchi Omnyama.

She said other than Bulawayo, Nash TV, will tour different parts of the Matabeleland in search of talent as they want to give young unrecognised artistes a chance.

“Matabeleland is beautiful and the talent here is just too much. As Nash TV, we want to go as far as Gwanda and Emawabeni to deep in the rural areas, discover new talent, and give the artistes a platform.

“Talent deep down is there and maybe more than the one we have in the cities,” said Spanchi Omnyama.

Fast-rising Ma9nine said he is happy that other artistes from the city will be given a platform to shine, as he did after appearing on the online show.

“Nash TV helped me a lot and played a catalyst role for me to be known countrywide and beyond borders. Now, we’re in Bulawayo looking for good artistes who’re even better than me.

“There are many talented artistes here in Bulawayo from across genres and Nash TV is here to support and expose them,” said Ma9Nine.

The yet-to-be-named show focusing on artistes from Bulawayo is set to be aired soon. [email protected]_mthire.