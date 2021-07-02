Nash TV owner Tinashe Mutarisi pays homage to Jeys Marabini

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

THE man behind successful online television Nash TV, Tinashe Mutarisi has paid homage to musician Jeys Marabini whom he described as a legend who should be celebrated while still alive.

Nash TV recently went on a drive to promote talent from Bulawayo as part of its quest of unearthing and supporting local talent nationwide.

Nash as Tinashe Mutarisi is fondly known said the talent of Jeys Marabini should not be easily erased on people’s minds as he soothes the heart with his work. This was after a profile of the talented musician was shown on the station earlier in the week.

“I enjoyed this interview kusvika mubhonzo mu skeleton. Jeys Marabini deserves to be honoured achiri kurarama. (I enjoyed this interview extensively. Jeys Marabini deserves to be honoured while he is still alive).

“Mr J sir, ini nemhuri yangu we truly appreciate you,” posted Nash on his social media pages.

A week-long programme of interviews with artistes from Bulawayo have been lined up on Nash TV with legendary musician Jeys Marabini opening the floor for the youngsters with an hour-long interview that was conducted at his home in Nkulumane which also houses his studio.

Through the interview, Jeys Marabini unpacks his journey in the industry which spans over three decades and has seen him share the stage with the likes of the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, late Beater Mangethe, Alick Macheso and Ndux Malax. He also gets time to perform his hit songs.

On Wednesday, afro-jazz prowess songstress Mimmie Tarukwana also shared her musical journey on the TV platform where she opened up on how she is eager to have a collaboration with the Windi Womtshova hit-maker Ma9Nine popularly known for his Wazin’ trademark.

Yesterday, President yama2K, Tebza gave audiences a glimpse into his booming career.

Today, rapper Asaph is set to open up on his career and maybe, join in the hip hop king feud that has gripped the country’s rap scene lately.

On Saturday, Nate, a female songstress who was unearthed through online shows will also share her experience in the music industry. To wrap the programme on Sunday will be Ma9Nine who is set to drop a skit video. – @mthabisi_mthire