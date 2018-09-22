Nash U20 boys tournament set

Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

THE Matabeleland South Proton National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) boys’ Under-20 football tournament will be held at Mzingwane High School on September 28.

The winner will represent the province at the national finals at Marondera High School in Mashonaland East from October 4-5.

Participating schools include Mzingwane High, Mqabuko Nkomo High (Matobo district), Manama High (Gwanda South), Mawabeni High (Umzingwane), Madlambuzi High (Bulilima) and defending champions Tongwe High from Beitbridge district.

Mqabuko Nkomo High coach Devine Manganda, who is a sports science student at Nust, said his team had its eyes on the title.

“Our team is ready to take on anyone. We have been a free scoring team in our preparations and we’re going to use that to our advantage because our sole aim is to represent the province in Marondera,” said Manganda.

He said he is optimistic that Mqabuko’s time to reclaim its glory had come and is so sure that some of his players will play in the topflight league if given support.

Mqabuko played two friendly matches in preparation for the games, thumping neighbours Mambale Secondary 5-0 and drawing 2-2 with Khalanyoni High.

Hosts Mzingwane drew 1-1 with Filabusi High in another preparatory game.

Mzingwane coach Bekezela Mavundla, who holds a Caf C coaching licence, is confident his team will use home advantage to win the Matabeleland South crown.

“This is going to be a tight competition because we have been following our opponents closely and we concluded that they are all good teams. Playing at home will undoubtedly work to our advantage, but we will approach our opponents with respect,” said Mavundla. – @DecoDecent2