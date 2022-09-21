Nasty C to share stage with Rick Ross in Zimbabwe

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African vocalist Nasty C is set to share the stage with American rapper Rick Ross in Zimbabwe on November 27.

The event that is being organised by Roar Entertainment will see the Port of Miami hit-maker performing at the Harare International Conference Center (HICC) for the first time.

Organisers announced the latest development on their social media pages striking excitement among fans. Local rappers Holy Ten and Takura have also been added to the line-up of the much-anticipated event.