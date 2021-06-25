Natasha Heschélle promotes forthcoming film with EP

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

CANADA-based actor and filmmaker Natasha Heschélle is set to release a three-track EP titled Imagine as a way of promoting a film that she is producing.

The Bulawayo-born former Masiyephambli College pupil will release her debut EP this coming Monday and it will be uploaded on digital music stores. The tracks include title track Imagine, Let you go and Without your love.

Natasha, who is a film producer, director, model and singer shared a snippet of one of the songs through a teaser she posted on her social media pages and it received positive feedback.

She said the EP will be a precursor to the film that is about tragedy and love.

“The film is a tragic love story about a girl who sacrifices her life to save the man she loves. I don’t want to get into too much detail because it’ll spoil the surprise. The EP is called Imagine and it’ll be released on the 28th of June. Thereafter, it’ll be available to stream on all major streaming platforms. The videos will be available on VEVO on the 28th as well,” said Natasha.

The actress is best known for her production Zahara: The Return (2020) aka the Black Vampire Show, where she plays Helen Harris. For those who did not watch, the production is on Amazon Prime Video.

Through her film productions, Natasha said she wants to fight racism in Hollywood.

Born Natasha Chipo Mutungwazi, she speaks fluent isiNdebele and loves sport, especially football, rugby and cricket. Her favourite teams

are Brazil (football), Springboks (rugby) and Proteas (Cricket) where she got her stage name Heschélle after South Africa’s all-rounder Heschélle Gibbs.

Natasha left Zimbabwe for Canada in 2014 to reunite with her mother. There, she enrolled at Seneca College of Applied Arts and

Technology where she studied acting for camera and voice graduating in 2016.

Thereafter she set up her company Heschélle Entertainment.