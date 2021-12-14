Nate263, Tarryn Talana seek attention with latest offering

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

SONGSTRESSES Nate263 and Tarryn Talana have collaborated on an Afro-pop song titled Give Me Your Time which talks about a woman in need of attention from her lover.

The recently released song was composed by Nate263 (born Natalie Manzungu), Sydney Mutsinze and Tarryn Talana.

It was recorded, mixed and mastered at Tarryn Talana Studio by Cyd Bass who is also the producer of the song.

Said Nate263: “The song is sung in English and Xhosa and talks about a woman asking the love of her life to give her some time and attention. The song seeks to cement love relationships in a time of festivity where many tend to lose focus and focus on the fun that comes with the season.”

Nate263 started singing from the tender age of seven in the church choir and has never stopped singing since then. She has been a backup singer for the likes of Willis Wataffi and was part of Zimbabwe’s best choirs Vocal Ex and ZimPraise. She began her solo career in 2020, with her debut single Salute. Away from the music scene she is also a professional Makeup Artist.

Tarryn Talana is a songwriter and singer who also owns Tarryn Talana Studio which officially opened in March 2021. The studio has seen so much growth to date, including several amazing productions, visits from mainstream artists and a nomination at the debut Afrluencer Awards for best Audio Content. – @mthabisi_mthire