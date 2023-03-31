NatFoods invests US$12 million in contract farming

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

National Foods Holdings (Natfoods) has expressed keen interest to continue rendering financial support in contract farming as it invested US$12 million in the 2022-23 farming season.

The listed group’s contract scheme is managed by its unit Paperhole Investments (PHI) Commodities, which is responsible for the production of crops such as maize, soya beans and sorghum.

In the statement accompanying its abridged reviewed group financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2022, Independent, Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Todd Moyo said the firm continues to keenly support contract farming of maize, soya beans, wheat, sugar beans, sorghum and popcorn.

“The PHI/Agrowth scheme made a significant contribution to the recent record winter wheat crop, with 78 000MT being produced, making the scheme the largest private contributor to wheat production.

“During the current summer season 4 300 hectares of maize, 7 500 hectares of soya beans and 750 hectares of sorghum have been grown under the scheme.

“The investment in this scheme for summer crop production was around US$ 12 million, with National Foods being the largest off taker from the scheme,” he said.

The firm has contracted farmers countrywide and benefits have been significant, especially empowering farmers who supply raw materials to the food processor and downstream industries.

Agriculture, alongside mining, manufacturing and tourism are key economic enablers in the Second Republic’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), feeding into Vision 2030.

There are a number of farming schemes run by the Government and some in partnership with the private sector where farmers are given inputs with a ready market for produce.

This has also improved livelihoods and created jobs not only in the agriculture sector, but also in downstream industries.

Mr Moyo said management is seized with two major priorities, the optimisation of trading performance following the upheaval in international wheat markets and a period of adjustment in the last half following various local policy interventions and the implementation of a number of projects which will in time see the transition of the firm from a producer of basic food commodities into a more diversified player with a larger basket of products.

“Critically, many of the new projects will see National Foods venturing up the value chain to more value add products, many of which will substitute imports.

In terms of the optimisation of current performance under the prevailing relatively stable environment, our management teams will remain intensely focused on driving volumes, improving production and procurement efficiencies and lowering operational costs.

In the period under review, volumes for the flour unit decreased by 20 percent compared to the same period last year, driven largely by significant increases in the price of wheat on the back of the situation in Ukraine.

Mr Moyo noted that imported wheat prices increased to as high as US$ 600/MT during the period, well above “normal” levels of US$400-450/MT.

“During the first quarter bread prices breached the key US$1 per loaf price point, before reducing to US$1 per loaf in the second quarter as wheat prices began to decline.

“This led to reduced bread consumption and bread was substituted by favourably priced alternative starches such as rice.”

Mr Moyo said heading into the second-half, wheat prices declined but remain at elevated levels.

“Accordingly, we see a partial but not full recovery of volumes in the second half.”

Commenting on the installation of the new mill at Bulawayo site, he said they remain on track for commissioning in April.

The new mill will increase wheat milling capacity by 2 000 MT per month.

On financial performance, the group’s financial position remains solid.

During the period there was a significant reduction in working capital, from US$45,3 million at the end of June to US$35,5 million at the end of December.

This largely contributed to the strong cash generation for the period, which enabled the on-going settlement of capital expenditure while maintaining gearing at very moderate levels, said Mr Moyo.

At the end of the period net debt stood at US$0,69 million.

Mr Moyo said the firm will continue to focus closely on the optimisation of working capital, with the objective of funding the on-going aggressive capital expenditure programme with relatively moderate levels of debt.