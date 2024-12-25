Nation assured of adequate grain supply

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has assured the public of an adequate supply of grain-processed products during this festive season.

It says it has adequate stocks of essential grain-based commodities to meet demand this festive season unlike in the past.

In the past, retailers took advantage of shortages of commodities during the festive season to hike prices, thereby dampening the spirit of merry-making. In a statement, GMAZ national chairman, Dr Tafadzwa Musarara, attributed this year’s achievement to strategic planning and unwavering commitment.

“We are proud to report that the local market is adequately stocked with maize meal, rice, flour, salt and other essentials. The surplus supply has stabilised prices, making these commodities accessible to all at both formal and informal retail outlets,” he said.

The 2024 agricultural season posed significant challenges due to prolonged drought conditions, which forced the industry to rely heavily on imported grain.

Despite these hurdles, Dr Musarara said the sector has ensured consistent supply and remains committed to supporting local agriculture through initiatives such as contract farming and exploring additional source markets to maintain affordability.

Dr Musarara also expressed gratitude to the Government for its private-led approach to achieving national food security.

“The Government’s policies align with international best practices and have enabled us to adapt effectively to these challenges,” he said. —@SikhulekelaniM1