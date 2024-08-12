We salute our heroes/heroines: Nation celebrates 44th Heroes Day

Nqobile Tshili/Sukulwenkosi Dube, Chronicle Writers

ZIMBABWE marks the 44th anniversary of Heroes Day today reflecting on the brave sacrifices of the country’s heroes and heroines amid calls to continue embracing peace and unity while defending the gains of the liberation struggle.

President Mnangagwa will lead the main celebrations at the National Heroes Acre in Harare while Ministers for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will preside over the proceedings at provincial venues.

A total of seven individuals will be conferred with medals at the main event today in recognition of their distinguished heroic contributions with 2 000 more honoured at provincial level tomorrow.

In Bulawayo the programme will commence with a tour of graves of national heroes who were buried at various cemeteries in the city with major proceedings being held at the Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, yesterday said this year’s commemorations come at a time when the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has scored major milestones in driving inclusive development in line with the aspirations of the country’s heroes and heroines.

He said all the preparatory work for today’s events have been done including readiness for the Defense Forces Day commemorations to tomorrow.

“Tomorrow (today) is an important day as we will be commemorating and remembering the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives to free the country. The freedom and liberty we are enjoying today is a result of their sacrifices,” said Cde Kazembe.

“We’re enjoying this democracy and freedom and it’s important that we remember that it didn’t come on a silver plate but through hard-won independence.

“It’s refreshing that we are seeing a lot of development nationally under President Mnangagwa and our heroes and heroines who lie across the country should be proud that their sacrifices were not in vain. President Mnangagwa is delivering on economic development across the country.”

He said the Heroes Day commemorations were being held at a momentous occasion for the country when Zimbabwe is hosting the SADC Summit with President Mnangagwa set to take over as chairman of the regional bloc. Zimbabwe will host the SADC Heads State and Government Summit this Saturday at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

“As we host the Heroes Day, President Mnangagwa will also assume the chairmanship of SADC. We want to celebrate His Excellency, the President Dr E.D Mnangagwa for his leadership and Zimbabwe for taking this important position in the region,” said Cde Kazembe.

“So, we are happy and ready to host the summit and we expect peace and tranquillity to prevail before, during and even after the SADC summit.”

He confirmed that President Mnangagwa will confer medals to seven luminaries for their illustrious contributions to the liberation of the country. On Defence Forces Day tomorrow, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers will confer awards to 200 individuals per province.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary, Mr Paul Nyoni, said today’s programme will commence with a visit to graves of national heroes buried at Lady Stanley and Pelandaba Cemeteries.

“We have 15 national heroes that are buried in Bulawayo, their families will be here and they are being hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. They will join us for the proceedings,” he said.

“The programme will start with a tour of national heroes’ graves situated at Lady Stanley and Pelandaba Cemeteries. At the Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane we have families of those heroes buried here and they will sit in their special tent, in their special arrangement.”

He said the province is expecting to host up to 5 000 individuals including pioneer liberation war fighters for the Heroes Day commemorations.

“This is one of the important days in the Zimbabwean calendar where we commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice, who took all the risk to liberate the country.

“Of course they did this with the rest of the populace but they were those who were out in the bush and came back and engaged militarily with the enemy,” said Mr Nyoni.

“So, it’s a day where we remember them for engaging in the protracted struggle, which lasted for almost 14 years.”

He said tomorrow the country will also celebrate members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their excellence and guarding the country’s sovereignty.

“This is our pride as a nation and the things that they have achieved over the years besides having the senior ones participating in the liberation struggle, Zimbabwe has contributed a lot to peace in the world.

“We have military men serving on United Nations mission including crossing the border and assisting when there is a problem in the region,” said Mr Nyoni.

“So, we would be at White City Stadium where we have the usual military displays accompanying the festivities and we will have a lot of entertainment and in the afternoon we will have some sporting activities.

“But there is also the awarding of medals by His Excellency, the President through the Minister of State to 200 recipients in the various categories.

“Some of them are war veterans, others are non-combatant cadres and former detainees and these will also be given medals.”

In Matabeleland South Province the Heroes Day commemorations will be held at the provincial shrine in Gwanda District where Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, will lead the proceedings.

“All is set for the Heroes Day commemorations, which will be held at our provincial shrine in Gwanda.

“We expect people to attend in numbers as transport has been prepared to ferry people from different parts of the province.

“I would like to invite people to come in their numbers and participate in this commemoration,” said Dr Ndlovu.

“This is an important day where we celebrate our gallant sons and daughters who fought to liberate the country. Their sacrifice is the reason why we are who we are today and why we have the resources that we are benefiting from today. Therefore, we shouldn’t take this day lightly. I urge people from all age groups to take part in this commemoration.”

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, said Heroes Day commemorations will be held at the Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Lupane.

“This is an important day for us as a country. We are celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who are alive and departed for the sacrifices they made.

“We are what we are today because of what they did. We are going to be at Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Lupane and for the ZDF Day we are going to be at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane,” he said.

“We encourage citizens to come in their numbers as we commemorate these significant days in honour of our heroes,” said Minister Moyo.