Nation rallies behind President

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (second from right) chats with Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe (second from left), Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe (left) and Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana, during a post cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Chronicle Writers

ZIMBABWEANS, by snubbing calls to demonstrate from some shadowy terror groups on Monday, demonstrated their full support for President Mnangagwa and their appreciation of the prevailing peace in the country, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing, Dr Muswere said the failure of the protests was a testament to the citizens’ confidence in the constitutionally elected Zanu-PF Government, led by President Mnangagwa.

“In terms of what cyber terrorists had planned, which did not materialise yesterday (Monday), this is a clear demonstration that Zimbabweans fully support the Government they elected, that is the Zanu-PF Government, which is headed by His Excellency President Mnangagwa, and we still fully appreciate the peace and tranquillity in our country,” he said.

Dr Muswere dismissed those who incited the protests as misguided and delusional figures with unrealistic ambitions.

“Yes, these cyber-terrorists were led by one Mr (Blessed) Geza, a liberation war mistake with a lot of delusional hallucinations, in that he actually believed he could create an uprising in our country. This is a clear misdirection of ambition. We are here, and we can witness that peace and tranquillity continue to exist in our country,” he said.

Dr Muswere emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in achieving national development goals and assured the nation that the security sector remains vigilant in addressing such activities.

“Zimbabweans have a shared responsibility to achieve Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve an upper-middle-income society by the year 2030.”

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said Zimbabweans showed restraint and discipline as they despised and rejected participating in mayhem and despondency.

He said those who planned the demonstration failed to execute their plans.

“Their leaders, Tendai Biti and Saviour Kasukuwere, should understand the geopolitics of the world. The USA will never support the shenanigans of planning to topple the Zanu-PF Government,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He said people want confidence in a leader before they follow him.

“Then Geza expected people to follow him; maybe it was those behind him who gave him courage. You cannot just wake up thinking you can change a Government in Africa; things and systems have changed,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“President Mnangagwa has addressed the majority of challenges in Zimbabwe. For example, the marginalisation of the War veterans is being addressed.

“Someone (Geza) was wearing a military uniform at the age of 70, trying to be a saviour. Zimbabweans are not interested in the farce that happened yesterday.”

Zanu-PF, Cde Mutsvangwa said, reaffirms its commitment to the security, stability and economic progress of Zimbabwe.

“As a Government that serves the interests of the people, we take security issues seriously and remain steadfast in ensuring that Zimbabweans continue to uplift their lives and livelihoods without disruption.”

Zimbabweans, he said, are fully aware of the severe damage inflicted on the economy by so-called demonstrations, which served only to cripple progress and undermine national development in previous years.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Government remains focused on implementing policies that empower its citizens, strengthen the economy and uphold peace and security.

The opposition also strongly condemned calls for illegal protests that ultimately failed to gain traction, saying engaging in dialogue and adherence to the country’s constitution should be the primary means of addressing grievances.

The condemnation was in response to efforts by political activists to mobilise demonstrations through online platforms, which Zimbabweans largely ignored on Monday, choosing instead to prioritise peace and stability.

The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), along with the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) and the Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD), expressed their disapproval of the attempted protests, commending citizens for their commitment to stability over potential violence.

Meanwhile, CCC’s acting secretary-general, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu called on Zimbabweans to engage in constructive dialogue instead of violence.

ZANC president Mr Timothy Mncube said his party doesn’t believe protests are the preferred method for citizens to express their grievances.

Mr Mncube acknowledged citizens’ constitutional rights to express themselves but advocated for an approach where constructive dialogue between civil society and Government is favoured over violence and demonstrations.

“Ultimately, ZANC believes that a combination of peaceful approaches that emphasise engagement over violence can help create a more inclusive, just and prosperous society for all Zimbabweans,” he said.

LEAD president Ms Linda Masarira cautioned against protests that do not directly serve the interests of the people, referencing the violent demonstrations of 2019.

“In the past, such protests have led to loss of goods for vendors, looting of businesses and damage to critical infrastructure, leaving ordinary citizens worse off,” she said.

Ms Masarira noted that the failure of the recent protests reflects a significant shift in public sentiment since the violent demonstrations of January 2019, which deeply affected informal traders and small business owners.

“This situation also serves as a wake-up call for Zimbabweans in the diaspora, who often encourage protests from afar without understanding the daily realities on the ground,” she said.

“The failure of the M31 protest sends a clear message that people need sustainable solutions, not political games,” added Ms Masarira. Meanwhile, 102 individuals who were involved in the failed demonstrations appeared before the magistrates’ courts in Bulawayo and Harare yesterday for participating in a public gathering with the intention of promoting violence.