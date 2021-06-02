Nation TV to live stream Sables friendlies against Zambia

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NATION TV will live stream the two international friendlies pitting the Sables of Zimbabwe and Zambia, starting with the first game on Wednesday at Harare Sports Club.

Wednesday’s friendlies will also feature the national Under-15 girls and Under-20 boys against their Zambian counterparts.

The Sables are also set to play more friendlies against Namibia away and South African club Blue Bulls select as part of their preparations for the Africa Cup and 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

Fixtures:

Zimbabwe men Under-20 vs Zambia 10am

Zimbabwe girls Under-15 vs Zambia    12pm

Zimbabwe senior men vs Zambia 3pm

– @innocentskizoe

 

