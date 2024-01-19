National Arts Council of Zimbabwe invites young voices to participate in Belarus festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has issued an open invitation to young singers between the ages of 8 and 14 to apply for participation in a festival set to take place in the Republic of Belarus later this year.

This invitation follows a collaborative effort between Harare and Minsk to strengthen their cultural ties. Interested participants are urged to submit their applications before the deadline on April 1.

In a letter from NACZ acting director Josiah Kusena, said child singers are encouraged to seize this opportunity for a life-changing experience.

“The Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture has received an invitation from the Republic of Belarus to participate in the 2024 edition of the XXXIII International Arts Festival “Slavianski Bazaar Vitebsk International Pop Song Performers Contest” to be held from 9 to 14 July in Vitebsk, Republic of Belarus.

“The NACZ is requesting interested Creative arts organisations, associations, promoters, groups, institutions, government departments, and agencies to communicate their interest by completing the application and send to [email protected], and copy NACZ [email protected],” stated Kusena.

The application form outlines the selection process, stating that participants will be chosen by the state institution “Centre of Culture ‘Vitebsk’”- the board of directors based on official entry forms, recommendations, and submitted audio and video materials.

The contest will feature no more than 21 participants from different countries worldwide, with a maximum of one singer per country.

Priority in the selection process will be given to singers with stage experience, awards from national contests and festivals, and recommendations from the cultural bodies of their respective countries. – @mthabisi_mthire