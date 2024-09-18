National Arts Council of Zimbabwe seeks professional events management company to elevate NAMA to international standards

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) is inviting expressions of interest from professional events management companies to be contracted as the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) Event Manager for a period of five years.

Currently, Jacaranda Culture Media Corporation (JCMC) holds the contract, which will expire with the upcoming NAMA edition.

Established through an Act of Parliament in 1985, NACZ is a quasi-government entity tasked with fostering, developing, and improving the knowledge, understanding, and practice of the arts in Zimbabwe. This is achieved by encouraging the teaching and practice of the arts and their presentation, performance, execution, and exhibition to the public.

Its flagship programme is the NAMA, the nation’s premier awards ceremony for the arts, which recognises and honours creativity, originality, and excellence by artists.

In a statement, NACZ indicated that the contracted company will be responsible for raising adequate financial and material resources for NAMA, ensuring it remains the pinnacle of arts awards ceremonies in Zimbabwe.

“In terms of the management of NAMA, the contracted company is expected to match regional and international standards in hosting top-notch arts awards ceremonies.

“Besides possessing the requisite qualities of a good corporate citizen in terms of Zimbabwean business laws, the successful events management company is expected to exhibit the following attributes: Creativity – Introducing and integrating new ideas into NAMA as a concept; Resourcefulness – The ability to attract resources, both material and financial, from diverse sources; Time Management – Robust time management skills are essential; Flexibility – Given the dynamic nature of arts events, dexterity, flexibility, and the ability to make impromptu decisions are crucial; Communication – Effective communication skills at all levels of the NAMA process; Extensive Networking – The ability to establish resourceful relationships with key stakeholders (sponsors, partners) who add value to NAMA; and Proof of previous successful events managed in the last five years,” reads part of the statement.

Interested companies should submit an application letter and company profile by 30 September 2024, directed to The Director, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Mtshane Khumalo Complex, Upper East Road, Mt Pleasant, Harare, or online at [email protected].

