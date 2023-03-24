National Arts Council rolls out state of the arts national tour

National Arts Council rolls out state of the arts national tour

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Online Desk

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has rolled out a three-month nationwide State of the Arts tour aimed at collecting information on the activities of the different stakeholders in the sector.

According to a statement issued by NACZ the tour commenced on Tuesday at Rimuka Hall in Kadoma, with a second meeting being held in Marondera, on Thursday.

Over 100 participants attended the meetings, where artists called for increased capacitation of artists to revamp their activities in the post-Covid-19 period.

NACZ Board chairperson Dr Nozipho Maraire said the tour is part of a feedback and communication process with stakeholders in the sector.

“We as the new board of the NACZ want to hear from artists, and arts managers and together find ways to support our creatives. We look forward to fruitful and interactive discussions”, she said.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Chairperson of the NACZ board Mr Marcus Gora said the main objective of the tour was to find out how stakeholders in the sector were operating, read the statement.

“We want to know who is in the sector. What do they do? Where do they do it? How do they do it? And what are the challenges that they face? This will then inform our actions as the board to respond to the needs of the sector in whatever we do”, said Gora.

More to follow…

