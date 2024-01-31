National Assembly announces changes to parliamentary portfolio committees, including newly elected MPs

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE National Assembly has made changes to parliamentary portfolio committees as it included MPs who were elected in the December by-elections.

Mabvuku-Tafara MP Cde Pedzisai Sakupwanya was included in the Mines and Mining Development Parliamentary and Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Committee while Beitbridge West legislator Cde Thusani Ndou was included in the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Primary and Secondary Education Committees.

Cde Muchimba will serve in the Sport, Recreation, Art and Culture and Information, Communication Technology and Courier Services committees while Cowdray Constituency’s Cde Arthur Munjeyi will serve in the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare committee.

Lupane East National Assembly Cde Phathisiwe Machangu will serve in the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development committee while Nketa Constituency Albert Mavhunga will be part of the Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture and Youth Empowerment, Development and Training portfolio committee.

Former Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Cde Roy Bila will serve in the Health Care and Public Service and Labour and Social Welfare committees.

