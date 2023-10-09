National assembly members inducted

Online writer

MEMBERS of the National Assembly were inducted to parliament this morning at Mount Hampden.

The Induction process presents a unique opportunity for MPs to enhance understanding of their roles and sacrosanct responsibilities thus strengthening the effective implementation of their constitutional mandate.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe posted the induction on X (Twitter).

Delivering a keynote address at the induction, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda said it is crucial for legislators to constantly remember that they are in parliament because of the trust bestowed on them by the country’s electorate.

“Thus, the electorate entrusted us to be bearers of a torch that casts its radiant light upon the aspirations, hopes and dreams of the Zimbabwean people in their search for consummated prosperity.

“This seminar should, therefore, sharpen your abilities and energise you in fulfilling your legislative, oversight and representation roles as the undoubted servant leaders of the people of Zimbabwe whose voice is your mantle to translate into positive development action.” said Adv Mudenda.