National Assembly representatives to be sworn in

Newly elected Nketa National Assembly representative Cde Albert Mavunga at a Presidential Inputs launch in his Constituency in Bulawayo.

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The new National Assembly representatives who were elected during the December 9 By Elections will be sworn in this afternoon.

The representatives will be sworn in terms of Section 128 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which provides that before a Member of Parliament takes his or her seat in Parliament, the Member must take the Oath of a Member of Parliament in the form set out in the Third Schedule.

The National Assembly Representatives who will take their oath are Nketa Constituency’s Cde Albert Mavunga (Zanu-PF), Cowdray Park Constituency’s Cde Arthur Mujeyi (Zanu-PF), Bulawayo South’s Cde Raj Modi and Lobengula-Magwegwe’s Mr Chitura Tendayi Nyathi (CCC).

For Matabeleland North, Cde Phathisiwe Machangu (Zanu-PF) who won the Lupane East seat and Cde Chineke Muchimba from Binga North will be sworn in.

In Matabeleland South Cde Thusani Ndou National Assembly member for Beitbridge West will also be sworn in.