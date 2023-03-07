National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe opens entries for track and field

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) has opened entries for the national Open Track and Field Championships set for White City Stadium on March 25.

This will be the second national event the city will host after the inter-club championships held at the same venue last weekend.

Events on offer are 100m, 100mh, 110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 4x100m relay, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put and discus.

Naaz says they will strictly have no entries on the day of the competition.

This will be in preparation for upcoming international events.

Some of the international competitions that Naaz will be hoping to have representation include the African Junior Champions in Lusaka from April 29- May 3.

The Africa Youth Olympics in Congo Brazzaville in June and the All Africa Games Ghana in July. [email protected]