National Blood Services of Zimbabwe targets collecting 83 000 units of blood

THE National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has launched a campaign to collect over 11 000 units of blood from the Midlands province this year to ensure adequate stocks in case of emergency, especially during public holidays.

One unit of blood is 525ml, which is roughly the equivalent of one pint. In Zimbabwe, blood is collected, processed and administered by NBSZ.

In an interview yesterday, NBSZ blood donor co-ordinator for Midlands Province, Mr Michael Chakoma, said efforts were underway to collect 11 008 units of blood from donors in the province.

“Nationally NBSZ is looking at collecting 83 000 units of blood for the year 2024 and Midlands is looking at collecting 11 008 units of blood to ensure there is adequate stock in the country at any given time, especially during public holidays,” he said.

Mr Chakoma said the daily blood consumption for Gweru alone was between 28 to 40 units of blood.

“This also depends on the demand for blood at hospitals and as a branch we are doing well because when they need it, we are ready to supply,” he said.

Mr Chakoma said while blood is free for public and mission hospitals, a certain fee is charged for materials or consumables used in the collection, management and delivery of the blood to those in need.

He said there was a positive shift in response to blood donation as they now have a pool of active blood donors.

Learners account for almost 70 percent of all blood donations, while youths under 25 account for 18 percent and the rest are adults.

Mr Chakoma, however, said they at times face the shortage of blood ‘O’ group type, which he said is always on demand.

“We have so much demand of this blood group across the province, which is needed by hospitals because it’s a universal blood type,” he said.

On average, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that close to 800 000 people succumb to both direct and indirect effects of anaemia yearly in the world.

Epidemiological studies have shown that close to two billion people will at one time be troubled by anaemia, a condition where there are few healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin.

Mr Chakoma said haemoglobin is a protein that carries oxygen to the tissues of bodies at the same time giving the red pigments to the blood.

“Blood levels may go down due to a number of factors, which include failure of the body to manufacture healthy red cells due to shortage of vital vitamins and ions in the blood. Included here are folic acid, iron, vitamin B12 and vitamin C,” he said.

Mr Chakoma said anaemia can arise from sudden loss of blood from such conditions as haemorrhage as a result of injuries, road traffic accidents, bleeding disorders while some other patients can haemolyse their red cells from such conditions as malaria, cancer, liver diseases etcetera.

“When one’s haemoglobin level goes below six, it is imperative to consider blood transfusion as that can be a very dangerous situation that can come with multiple complications, which can include severe incapacitating fatigue, heart failure or death,” he said.

“This calls for the availability of blood and blood products to be ready for transfusion as failure to access such golden products can be very fatal.”