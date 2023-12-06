‘National Budget a consultative process’

Harare Bureau

The 2024 National Budget is a consultative process that reflects the people’s aspirations, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

In a statement, Dr Muswere said the 2024 National Budget proposals presented on November 30 by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube are not yet a final document as they are still to go through various processes including being discussed in Parliament.

The Budget proposal, as presented by Prof Ncube, is aimed at improving the people’s lives and the process is not final until all stakeholders are satisfied.

“The 2024 Budget proposal is still going through parliamentary processes. Parliament has set up committees to take into account the genuine concerns of the people of Zimbabwe, the civic and business community,” said Dr Muswere.

“The Budget process goes through various stages against the background of estimated expenditure and expected income estimates. The setting up of committees makes the Budget process purely a stakeholder-driven approach and involves debates in the National Assembly and Senate.”

Dr Muswere said the Budget proposals are guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the people of Zimbabwe.

“The expected revenue inflows, the estimated expenditure priorities and the Constitution of Zimbabwe are the bedrock upon which the National Budget is formulated. The rights and freedoms of the people of Zimbabwe will not be violated by the Budget making process.

“Currently as a Government, we are committed to the stakeholder-driven approach to national Budget formulation in order to improve the standards of living for the people of Zimbabwe,” said Dr Muswere.

His remarks follow views by some people that the 2024 Budget proposals were final.