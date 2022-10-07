Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE 2023 national budget must introduce duty free entry for all assistive devices, mobility aids and related components, people living with disabilities have told parliamentarians in Bulawayo today.

Presenting a paper during public consultations by the Parliamentary Portfolio committee on budget, finance and economic development and the expanded committee on sustainable development goals at Stanley Hall on Wednesday, president of the National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe (NCDPZ), Dr Obadiah Moyo said there must be a special allocation for the purchase of assistive devices to facilitate movement and inclusion of persons with disabilities to enable their participation in the social and economic activities of the country.

He said Government must introduce a mandatory requirement for all public transportation vehicles to be accessible to persons with disabilities.

Dr Moyo said the budget should be responsive to the Zimbabwe National Disability Policy which highlights the need to empower persons with disabilities to contribute to the country’s National Development Agenda.

The Policy was launched by President Mnangagwa in June last year and he called for an end to harmful practices, discrimination, marginalisation and exclusion of persons with disabilities in different sectors of the economy. The President said Government departments should mainstream disability issues in their programmes.

“The 2023 budget comes at a time when the social and economic status of persons with disabilities is at its lowest. It is our appeal for the national budget to contribute towards the improvement of the low status persons with disabilities have been confined to by society.

Dr Moyo said companies that employ persons with disabilities in their labour force should be exempt from paying certain taxes.