National Building Society lines up ambitious housing projects for 2025

National Building Society (NBS) has lined up various projects for execution in the current year across the country, with housing units and stands to be added to the national stock.

The building society said it has put in place sufficient measures to start and finish off identified Housing Projects which it says will positively impact its sales income in the coming year.

According to its audited financials for the year ended 31 December, 2024, NBS reported significant progress in addressing housing demand.

The society successfully delivered 723 serviced stands in Batanai (Chinhoyi), 64 residential flat units in Glaudina (Harare), and 236 housing units in Rangemore (Bulawayo).

“The Society has lined up various projects for execution in the current year across the country, with housing units and stands to be added to the national stock in Mathendele (Plumtree), Glaudina (Harare), Newmara (Mutare), and Runyararo (Masvingo) in 2025,” NBS said,

The institution reaffirmed its commitment to Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

“We will continually seek opportunities to promote sustained and inclusive growth that complements Zimbabwe’s development objectives embodied in the country’s National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025).”