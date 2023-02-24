National Champions League pool contest postponed

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Champions League pool contest that was scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday in Mutare has been postponed to mid-March amid reports of a cyclone forecast to affect Mozambique as well as eastern parts of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Pool Association (ZIPA) have been having constant discussions with the Meteorological Services Department which has been assessing both severity and direction of the cyclone and concrete feedback was expected on Wednesday evening.

In a statement directed to all the provincial teams that were due to take part in the contest and other stakeholders in the sport, ZIPA board president Ephraim Shoko said the competition is now tentatively set to take place on the weekend of 11 to 12 March.

“Further to our communication dated 21 February 2023, we regret to inform all that the National Champions League tournament that was scheduled for Mutare on 25 and 26 February, 2023 has been postponed. The new date has been tentatively set as 11-12 March, 2023 when it is hoped that the cyclone would have fully subsided,” read the statement.

In that regard, ZIPA public relations officer Donald Wadawu encouraged teams to continue preparing for the event.

“Yes, we have been in discussions with the Meteorological Services Department because all need to be safe. However, with the country set to take part in other international tournaments that include the Upper Games, teams have to continue thoroughly preparing for the national champions league meet,” said Wadawu.

The competition is set to see Bulawayo province being represented by eight clubs, some of them being Bulawayo Elders, Queens Academy, Entumbane, Expendables, UBH, Nkulumane and Exchange. Participation is mandatory for all clubs that finished in positions one to three in their respective provinces. – @FungaiMuderere