National Culture Month Launch Live blog

11.15AM

Jikinya National dance champions 2022 Lwendulu Primary School from Hwange also entertain the crowd at the National Culture Month Launch in Kariyangwe Village.

The launch at Kariyangwe High School is part of deliberate efforts by the Second Republic to decentralise all national events incorporating every citizen in line with the philosophy of “leaving no place and no one behind”.

11.00AM

On stage, there is entertainment from Rhumba music maestro Clement Magwaza who is giving a great account for himself in front of thousands.

10.45AM

The President will as part of the launch be interviewed live by the Binga community radio station, Twasumpuka FM.

Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana is being taken through the preparations for the live interview.

People trickle in for the National Culture Month Launch by President Mnangagwa at Kariyangwe Secondary School in Binga

President Mnangagwa is today expected to officially launch the National Culture Month in Kariyangwe Village, Binga, Matabeleland North province.

10.40AM

Join us for a Live Blog today of the National Culture Month Launch presided over by President Mnangagwa at Kariyangwe Village in Binga, Matabeleland North province.

The President will kick off festivities with a ground-breaking ceremony of a clinic in Mabobolo Village and the commissioning of classroom blocks at Mabobolo Secondary School, under Chief Pashu.

The classroom blocks were constructed by the Dutch Reformed Church of Zimbabwe.

The President will then proceed to Kariyangwe Secondary School under Chief Siansali where he will preside over the launch of the National Culture Month held under the theme: “Promoting Cultural Diversity, Unity and Peace.”

Tomorrow the district will also be witnessing the installation of Chief Binga at Bulawayo Kraal Primary School.

The launch at Kariyangwe High School is part of deliberate efforts by the Second Republic to decentralise all national events incorporating every citizen in line with the philosophy of “leaving no place and no one behind”.