National dam levels rise

NATIONAL dam levels have risen to a cumulative 87 percent as of February 9, following the heavy rains that have been pounding the country.

The national dam level average is significantly higher than the 66.6 percent dam level average expected by this time of the year.

Some dams like Chivero, Mwenje and Masembura dams are already full and spilling.

Mzinganwe and Upper Nceme have also recorded some significant flow as from February 1.

Although their levels are still critically low the two dams are now at 12 percent and 12.7 percent respectively as compared to the four and two percentage levels, they had during the last dam level check last week on 2 February.

In a statement, corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga advised farmers and other raw water users who are intending to draw water from the Zinwa dams to come and seek assistance at their offices.

“Regardless of these increasing water levels in the dam, ZINWA continues to remind users that water remains a finite resource and they should use it as sparingly as possible,” she said.

