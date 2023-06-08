National Disability Expo to be held in Gwanda

Cde Joshua Malinga with Jonathan Simpson (extreme right), the executive director of Cure Children’s Hospital of Zimbabwe and other delegates on a tour of the hospital yesterday (Picture by Rejoyce Sibanda)

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

THIS year’s National Disability Expo will take place from June 28-30 at the Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, Special Advisor on National Disability Issues in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Joshua Malinga said.

It is running under the theme “Holistic Empowerment of Youth and Children with Disabilities Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030. A better and brighter future for everyone.”

The expo’s key focus is to enable those living with disabilities to be aware of existing technologies, equipment, aids, services and products that can allow them to live a fuller life.

During the expo stakeholders and organisations representing people with disabilities will be exhibiting products, technologies, talents, rafts and other services from the disability sector.

“Given the clarion call by His Excellency President Mnangagwa to mainstream and include disability in national development, l humbly invite all organisations to come and showcase the programs and services they are implementing for the empowerment of persons with disabilities,” said Dr Malinga.

He encouraged everyone to continue safeguarding and promoting the gains of an inclusive and empowered society towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

