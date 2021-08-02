National Dress launch cascades to provinces

Ms Elaine Muchena kneels while handing over a present to Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cde Dr Sithembiso Nyoni while the Deputy Minister Cde Jennifer Mhlanga (left) looks on

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

Finally, it’s here.

These were the sentiments from Gweru residents during the colourful provincial launch of the National Dress Fabric last Friday.

The venue of the launch was the Pretty Women Shop in the Central Business District.

The National Dress Fabric encompasses national symbols such as the Zimbabwe Bird, the National Flag and the Chevron pattern. Designs of the fabric were showcased during a fashion show held at the launch venue.

The shop –which was decorated with green, gold and black colours, is owned by Ms Elaine Muchena who was on Thursday appointed a brand ambassador for the National Dress Fabric.

The new national dress was endorsed by President Mnangagwa who said it fosters a sense of patriotism, national identity, sovereignty and pride among Zimbabweans.

President Mnangagwa launched the National Dress Fabric in Harare last December and now the launch is cascading to provinces.

The Midlands launch was graced by Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, senior Government officials, designers and business people from across the province.

Dr Nyoni and Ms Muchena led guests who had beautiful dresses made from the National Dress Fabric setting the room alight.

Ms Muchena, who became the first of many to be chosen by the First Lady Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa as brand ambassadors, said she feels highly honoured to be selected to promote the national heritage in the Midlands province.

“I am grateful to be appointed as a brand ambassador for our national fabric and I recognise the value of promoting this national heritage amongst our people in the Midlands province,” she said.

Ms Muchena thanked Amai Mnangagwa for her vision in promoting the National Dress Fabric and urged men, women and youths to buy the material which she said was a symbol of national pride.

“I urge all men, women and youths to buy this material and make clothes as we promote our national dress,” she said.

Ms Muchena said Amai Mnangagwa had worked very hard to promote the national fabric which had now be endorsed by the nation.

Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said the dress fabric was designed in a way that depicts the identity of the people of Zimbabwe.

She said national costumes preserved traditional art and craft which was the country’s heritage.

“This lady (Ms Muchena) is an example of what industrious and productive women were doing during the lockdown. She didn’t fold her arms but was working hard no matter what the circumstances were and we are very proud of her. We are also launching the success of what women were doing in the most difficult times,” said Dr Nyoni.

She said Ms Muchena was appointed brand ambassador for the fabric because Government was confident she will market the fabric.

“These designs we are seeing here convey messages on our culture and identity,” said Dr Nyoni.

Mrs Prisca Chard, a Zimbabwe Newspapers marketing executive who was also putting on a dress made from the National Dress Fabric said as the Gweru community, they were happy that the fabric was now in the city.

“This is a good initiative and we are happy that the dress is now in Gweru and the entire Midlands province,” she said.

The search for the national dress started in 2005 but did not yield any results prompting Amai Mnangagwa to take it upon herself to ensure that the programme succeeded.

The First Lady has said she decided to take up the initiative to come up with a National Dress Fabric as many Zimbabweans had no idea of what to wear during national events, leading many to adopt foreign styles.