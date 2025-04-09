National Energy Efficiency Policy launched to drive sustainable growth

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

THE National Energy Efficiency Policy, launched on Wednesday, aims among other strategies to optimise the use of existing energy resources, reduce waste and promote sustainable practices across Zimbabwe’s economy.

The policy was officially launched on Wednesday here in Victoria Falls by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga during the ongoing International Renewable Energy Conference.

According to the document, the policy is grounded in principles of development, sustainability, affordability, accessibility, social inclusion, gender equity, and employment creation.

It promotes strategies that address the energy needs of women, youths and other vulnerable groups, while strengthening their participation in energy efficiency initiatives.

The policy outlines plans to boost energy efficiency in the industrial sector through the creation of an Industrial Energy Efficiency Programme (IEEP), implemented in collaboration with partners and stakeholders.

“The IEEP programme shall also leverage resources and synergies under the regional SADC Industrial Energy Efficiency Programme (SIEEP), which is intended to support the implementation of the SADC Industrialization Strategy and the 2016–2030 Roadmap. This will contribute to the competitiveness of the industrial sectors by building their capacity to adopt, invest in and utilise energy-efficiency.”

Under the mining sector which is strategic in the national economy, the policy says that the sector is a massive consumer of electricity accounting for more than 20 percent of the utility generated power.

The implementation of the energy efficiency in mining will not only improve their international competitiveness but can also deliver significant benefits to other energy consumers, it says.

“The Government shall encourage the mining sector to improve on their energy intensities. This will be enhanced by establishing institutional energy efficiency policies and energy management programmes.”

Turning to the artisanal and small-scale miners energy efficiency improvement, the policy encourages the establishment of an energy consumption baseline for small-scale and artisanal miners.

“This data shall be a reference point in the continuous improvement of their energy intensities.”

On agriculture Government undertakes to promote energy-smart Argo-chain systems that will take full advantage of available renewable energy and waste-to-energy technologies.

“The Government undertakes to explore, integrate, and apply various energy efficiency technologies in specified value chains as enshrined in the Agriculture Food Systems and Transformation Strategy (AFSTS),” reads part of the document.