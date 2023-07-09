National Foods donates US$4 500 worth of groceries to charity

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

GIANT food processing firm, National Food Limited (NFL) on Friday donated groceries worth US$4 500 to four caregiver home centers in Bulawayo as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The brief handover ceremony was conducted at Queen Elizabeth Adventist Home, which benefitted alongside Ekuphumuleni Geriatric nursing home, Isiah Children’s Home, and Jairos Jiri.

The company’s human resource executive, Mrs Alice Pawarikanda, presented the consignment saying her company identifies itself with the community and believes in giving back through projects that impact the lives of people.

“National Food Limited’s objective is to plow back to the communities within which the company operates by enhancing lives, improving well-being, and building lasting emotional capital,” she said.

“NFL engages in proactive initiatives, which deliver an impact to the social-economic by way of investing in our society.”

Through such community support, the company has managed to support 46 centers in vulnerable communities countrywide, and the initiative is done every month.

“NFL also participates in initiatives that are geared towards the preservation and long-term sustainability of the environment. National Foods has taken the initiative to support 46 centers in vulnerable communities across the country,” said Mrs Pawarikanda.

“These centers include special need groups, vulnerable women and children, schools, hospitals, churches, wildlife, and other national social support.”

Representatives of the beneficiary centers expressed gratitude to the company for responding positively to their plight. Queen Elizabeth Adventist home director, Mrs Ellen Mfumu, said they were humbled by the company’s generosity and sensitivity to the needs of the vulnerable.

“We feel very privileged that this event took place at our center, and we are humbled that we could be remembered by NFL to come and give us such a donation at a time we struggle to feed the children. When we are remembered it gives us a lot of joy that they are people who care about us,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth has 33 vulnerable children of which 14 are boys and 18 are girls.

Jairos Jiri Bulawayo branch chairperson Mrs Sanele Mlauzi also thanked the company for the donations, saying this will go a long way in helping the 83 need inmates who include 52 boys and 31 girls.

“It’s not what people have to do but it’s a voluntary gesture to take care of the children. My wish is that companies like these may continue to prosper in all their activities because they continue to feed those who are vulnerable, which is truly an inspirational move from the company,” said Mrs Mlauzi.

“On behalf of the organization, I am honored to receive this donation, we will be able to achieve so much more in our mission to help those who are in need at our home center as you all know that Jairos Jiri is taking care of the persons with disabilities. With this donation, we will be able to provide even more assistance and resources to those who are struggling and make a real and lasting impact on their lives.

“Your donation is a testament to the kindness and compassion that exists in our society and we are grateful for the trust and faith that you have placed in us. It is truly inspiring to see individuals like you step forward and make a commitment to helping our organizations to fulfill their purpose of existence.”

Ekuphumuleni Geriatric Nursing home board member, Mr Miclose Dube said the initiative by National Foods would impact positively the needy.

“It’s almost impossible to run such an organization from the funds we rack. We need organizations like National Foods to run such an organization and we are grateful for this act. For example, we received 150kgs of mealie meal, which is actually helpful and it goes a long way,” he said.