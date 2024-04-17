National Foods egg layer project benefits 1 500 Mat’land youths

Some of the National Foods empowerment beneficiaries from Matabeleland pose for a picture recently

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

NATIONAL Foods Limited has, through its stock feed division, poured an investment of over US$30 000 in a new egg layer production programme, which has so far benefitted nearly 1 500 youths in Matabeleland North and South provinces.

The initiative is in partnership with the Community Foundation for the Western Region of Zimbabwe.

The egg layer production programme is part of the company’s broader goals to invest in youths, support rural industrialisation and promote long-term health and food security.

The first phase of the bi-annual programme has seen National Foods providing resources, including 1 000 laying hens for youth in the Ndiweni Community, in Matabeleland South.

This will enable them to establish egg layer projects through a pass on scheme that will be managed by the Community Foundation.

Participants will gain skills in poultry management, business development and entrepreneurship.

According to the listed entity, the programme, “A Life A Day”, seeks to empower youths in rural communities to develop sustainable livelihoods through enterprise development.

Group chief executive officer, Mr Mike Lashbrook, said the firm has the responsibility to invest in future generations, by providing skills and opportunities for youths to reach their full potential.

“The ‘A Life A Day’ programme is one way we are working to build a pipeline of talent and support entrepreneurship, which will benefit communities and the broader economy,” said Mr Lashbrook.

Director for the Alad programme at the Community Foundation for the Western Region of Zimbabwe, Ms Sithabile Gandi-Ndlovu, expressed gratitude in partnering with National Foods, which shares the same vision for empowering youths and communities through enterprise development and livelihood improvements.

“We want to see youths taking charge of their own development through deliberate actions that will transform their lives and livelihoods,” said Ms Ndlovu

She added that the partnership will catalyse opportunities for self-employment, income generation and poverty reduction for many families.

“A Life A Day is an innovative model for corporate social investment that can create real change and opportunities in people’s lives,” she noted.

Through “A Life A Day”, National Foods stock feeds has supported over 1 500 youths in various communities in Matabeleland North and South since its inception last year.

The programme has been instilling confidence and harnessing skills required by youths to run their own viable small enterprises profitably.

The programme aims to empower youths through skills training, education and small business development. National Foods produces a broad range of basic foods, including maize meal, flour, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, breakfast cereals, pasta, sugar beans, popcorn and a full range of animal feed.