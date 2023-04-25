National Gallery for Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube

THE Government intends to build a national gallery in Victoria Falls as the Second Republic’s efforts to decentralise services continue.

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) has opened tender bids for the development of the project in the resort City.

NGZ executive director Mr Raphael Chikukwa said the National Gallery of Zimbabwe’s hunger to make history has always and will continue to be the driver for the cultural institution.

“The National Gallery of Zimbabwe wishes to invite tenderers of construction engineering to a competitive bid for tender project number NGZHT01,” reads part of the advert.

The project will include construction of the main building, interact block and workshop in Chinotimba. “Those that came before us saw the birth of National Gallery head office in Harare, the second National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in the 70s and National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Mutare in 1999 and it’s our turn to continue the dream they started by establishing the 4th National Gallery of Zimbabwe in the resort City of Victoria Falls as part of the devolution agenda,” said Mr Chikukwa